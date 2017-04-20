41431
Parkades ready to open

More than 500 parking stalls are now available during the weekend in the new Memorial Parkade.

“Construction work is still going on in the facility, with finishing work including the building façade, landscaping and interior construction of office spaces on Ellis Street,” said Dave Duncan, Parking Services Manager.

“So we ask for people’s patience as multiple construction projects on the corners of Doyle and Ellis Street near completion.”

Intermittent lane closures will be in effect to allow for installation of the exterior cladding. 

The new Memorial Parkade parking stalls are in addition to the 197 additional stalls created in the recent expansion of the Library Parkade.

“In the course of expanding the Library Parkade, we were also able to enhance the existing structure with fresh paint, renewed the traffic deck coating and added a vehicle counting system” said Duncan.

“This new technology will benefit downtown visitors and staff by letting them see, in real-time, how many stalls are available before they even drive inside.”

Visit kelowna.ca/parking for a map of available public and private parking lots downtown.

