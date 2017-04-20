41697
Kelowna  

Okanagan creeks rising

A combination of rain, higher temperatures and a melting snowpack are contributing to a rise in the levels of creeks and streams throughout the Central Okanagan.

While there are no immediate areas of concern, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, local governments and Ministry of Environment are monitoring water levels and weather conditions.

Some areas not prone to flooding have already experienced some localized groundwater and flooding in recent weeks.

Property owners who have experienced flooding in the past are encouraged to protect their property.

Sandbags are available at local firehalls, however, property owners are responsible for providing their own sand.

Those living near low-lying, flood-prone areas are also responsible for protecting their own property with the necessary tools and equipment.

People are also reminded to use caution around water as creeks continue to rise.

Boaters are also advised to be on the lookout for floating debris carried into Okanagan Lake.

