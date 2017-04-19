Growth in Lake Country

41607
Lake Country is breaking records for both its residential construction and new commercial activity.

The first quarter of 2017 has blasted by the first quarter figures from 2016 by 18 per cent with $18,511,845 year to date in 2017 compared to $15,710,565 for the first quarter of 2016.

“We are working really hard to provide residents with access to world class amenities such as the recently purchased Okanagan Rail Trail and by completing a brand new Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” said Mayor James Baker.

The municipal council is using revenue received from new growth, while implementing plans to install new sidewalks and pedestrian linkages as well as renew critical aging infrastructure.

“As our community evolves, it is really interesting to see is how commercial development is now driving a lot the recent activity, with active Business Licenses topping 680 in 2016,” said Mark Koch, Lake Country’s Director of Community Services.

Mayor Baker wanted to highlight the ongoing importance of the community’s agricultural heritage and planning for the future.

“For a community with almost 15,000 residents, we have been historically underserved as far as commercial options go, so it’s great to see more local business choices now available within the community.”

Residents will be involved in the upcoming review of the Official Community Plan this year.

39653