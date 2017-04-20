Cheers to Okanagan wine

Wineries from across the Okanagan showed off their collections to an exclusive 300 invitees from the industry during the Okanagan Wine Festival.

Local restaurants, hotels, bars and licensees responsible for the sale of British Columbia wines were able to taste wines from 70 wineries on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to make sure that we have 100 per cent British Columbia wine on all wine lists in the valley of the Okanagan," said Blair Baldwin, General Manager Okanagan Wine Festivals Society.

The event started at 1 p.m. and the Laurel Packinghouse was filled to the rim with many locals celebrating their B.C. wines.

Along with wineries were some local business who were looking to add new wines to their current lists.

The consumer who travels here wants B.C. wine and the consumer who lives here wants B.C. wine and in a more important element we support local because we keep the profits in our communities to support other small businesses," said Chris Shafte, owner and chef of KRAFT Kitchen.

Jody Schwindt of Hillside Winery said there was the best crowd the event has ever had.

"Kelowna and the community is going 100 per cent local B.C. wineries and that is really exciting for us," said Schwindt.