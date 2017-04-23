40745
41264

Kelowna  

Repair Cafe fixes all

- | Story: 194922

The Repair Cafe could be just the event you’re looking for to fix up those home projects.

The event is hosted by the regional waste reduction office, and takes place at Okanagan College Trades Building, Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

And the best part is, it's free.

“It’s about reviving the whole culture of repair, get people thinking well maybe I can use this thing again, about changing our habits from a throw away to a fix it society. And a big part of it all is showing people they can actually repair things themselves, so empowerment is a big piece of the puzzle," said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator.

The Repair Cafe concept started in the Netherlands and is now part of a growing international network.

"It is a celebration of the great things that can be done when we pool our skills knowledge and resources," Stewart said.
 
If you would like to volunteer as a Repair Cafe Fixer, or if you have something you‘re looking to have repaired, refurbished, revamped or renewed, you’re invited to join in on the Repair Café. For more info visit their website

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2724603
9660 Seaton Road
4.69 bedrooms Reginald Krutow baths
$1,089,000
more details
41382


40958


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Turnip
Turnip Kelowna SPCA >


40980


40513


Bartenders try to guess who is underage

Must Watch
Can you guess if someone is over the age of 21 just by looking at them? Watch these bartenders try to guess who can legally drink...
Horoscope
Horoscope: April 23-29
Horoscopes
Make an attempt to smooth ruffled feathers on whatever level is...
Daily Dose – April 23, 2017
Daily Dose
Not even United Airlines can stop today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll definitely hit it off with today’s Daily Dose!
Mel B sued for defamation by former nanny Lorraine Gilles
Music
Mel B is being sued for defamation by her former nanny Lorraine...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663