Repair Cafe fixes all

The Repair Cafe could be just the event you’re looking for to fix up those home projects.

The event is hosted by the regional waste reduction office, and takes place at Okanagan College Trades Building, Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

And the best part is, it's free.

“It’s about reviving the whole culture of repair, get people thinking well maybe I can use this thing again, about changing our habits from a throw away to a fix it society. And a big part of it all is showing people they can actually repair things themselves, so empowerment is a big piece of the puzzle," said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator.

The Repair Cafe concept started in the Netherlands and is now part of a growing international network.

"It is a celebration of the great things that can be done when we pool our skills knowledge and resources," Stewart said.



If you would like to volunteer as a Repair Cafe Fixer, or if you have something you‘re looking to have repaired, refurbished, revamped or renewed, you’re invited to join in on the Repair Café. For more info visit their website.