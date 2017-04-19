41614
Kelowna  

2 crashes, 2 sent to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night in two separate vehicle crashes.

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after he hit a deer while riding on Highway 97, near Commonwealth Road, just before 10 p.m.

The 26-year-old rider was travelling northbound on the highway when he hit the deer.

"The man's blue Suzuki street bike sustained significant damage and was considered a total loss," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Thankfully the rider was wearing a proper safety helmet, which investigators noted remained intact.”

Police believe the man's injuries were non-life-threatening in nature. 

That same evening, just after 7 p.m., a 60-year-old woman became trapped in her Toyota Corolla on the 14000 block of Highway 33 after she flipped her vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived and removed the woman from the car. She was taken to the hospital with “relatively minor” injuries, according to police.  

