41607
40258

Kelowna  

Unusual visitor on lake

- | Story: 194894

A Kelowna photographer captured an unusual sight on Okanagan Lake.

Omer Vautour took photos of a pelican one might normally associate with tropical climes. The big bird was apparently on its way to an annual hangout at the aptly-named White Pelican Provincial Park.

The American white pelican has been hanging out on the west shore of the lake for a few days.

While the birds have been known to pass through the Okanagan during their northern migration in the spring, they are still an unusual sight.

“Most of them, they come in bigger flocks through the south of the Valley, and we don't really often see many of them in Kelowna,” said Gwynneth Wilson of the Central Okanagan Naturalists' Club.

Every spring, the pelicans fly north to nest at Stum Lake in White Pelican Provincial Park in the Chilcotin.

“Just the one place,” Wilson said.

They'll sometimes stop in the Okanagan for a short vacation, before finishing off their journey.

But Wilson says its unusual for the pelicans to fly solo.

“It might be injured or something,” she said. “It'll be interesting to see how long it sticks around.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41500
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3005192
Stunning McKinley Beach Home
$850,000
more details
40645


40259


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41263


Best of Seven Fitness Girls – April 20, 2017

Galleries
So it’s time to start getting rid of our winter bods. A new fitness routine might be just what you need, as well as some...
Beagle plays the piano and sings the blues
Must Watch
You can hear the emotion in his voice. Such a touching...
Daily Dose – April 20, 2017
Daily Dose
A calm, cool, and collected Daily Dose awaits!
Daily Dose – April 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Like we mentioned before, everything is fine…
Serena Williams pregnant
Showbiz
Tennis ace Serena Williams is pregnant. The 35-year-old star took...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899