Unusual visitor on lake

Photo: Omer Vautour Photography

A Kelowna photographer captured an unusual sight on Okanagan Lake.

Omer Vautour took photos of a pelican one might normally associate with tropical climes. The big bird was apparently on its way to an annual hangout at the aptly-named White Pelican Provincial Park.

The American white pelican has been hanging out on the west shore of the lake for a few days.

While the birds have been known to pass through the Okanagan during their northern migration in the spring, they are still an unusual sight.

“Most of them, they come in bigger flocks through the south of the Valley, and we don't really often see many of them in Kelowna,” said Gwynneth Wilson of the Central Okanagan Naturalists' Club.

Every spring, the pelicans fly north to nest at Stum Lake in White Pelican Provincial Park in the Chilcotin.

“Just the one place,” Wilson said.

They'll sometimes stop in the Okanagan for a short vacation, before finishing off their journey.

But Wilson says its unusual for the pelicans to fly solo.

“It might be injured or something,” she said. “It'll be interesting to see how long it sticks around.”