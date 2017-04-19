Best Job in the world

Photo: Third home

A Kelowna woman is a semi-finalist in a competition that will pick one lucky person to travel the world.

It has been dubbed 'The Best Job On The Planet' and awards the winner $10,000 to travel to exotic places and review luxury properties.

"In order to qualify, I had to submit a 60-second video telling Thirdhome why I would be the best candidate for the job," said Kashlee Parmiter. "That was due March 30, and they responded a few days ago letting me know I am a semi-finalist out of 17,000 applicants."

Parmiter said she and her husband recently sold their home, paid off debts, and sold 95 per cent of their belongings to start travelling full time.

She saw the position three weeks after they began their journey.

"I knew this job was made for me. It would mean the world to me. Winning this position would send me to 10 or 12 different luxury properties around the globe over a three-month time frame. Who wouldn’t be totally enamoured at the chance to do that?" Parmiter said.