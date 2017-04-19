Hillclimb revving up

Madison Erhardt

It's time to start your engines, the 60th Annual Knox Mountain Hillclimb is almost here.

The event runs from May 20 to 21, at Knox Mountain Park.

“It’s so great to see all the drivers who have participated year after year come back to the hill," said Bryan Fulton, chairperson of the event. "There are also many new drivers each year. They always try to outdo their last years’ time up the hill."

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the gate for $20 for one day or $25 for the weekend. Gates open at 9 a.m. and children under 15 are free when accompanied by an adult.

“Because this is the 60th, there are many drivers who haven’t been in a few years coming back this year," Fulton said. "We are also very fortunate that we have long term volunteers as well. It’s almost like a family reunion every May long weekend."

If you're looking to check out some exotic cars, August Luxury Motorcars will be on hand showing off some of their rides. You can watch the race from many locations on the hill or from the beer gardens located at the base of the hill.

The organizers ask that you not wear or bring anything red. When the drivers are on the hill and they see red, they think they've been flagged to stop.

“The excitement at the hill is infectious!" Fulton said. "The cars come to the line, and some, in fewer than two minutes, are at the top."