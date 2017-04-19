40745
40258

Kelowna  

Hillclimb revving up

- | Story: 194866

Madison Erhardt

It's time to start your engines, the 60th Annual Knox Mountain Hillclimb is almost here.

The event runs from May 20 to 21, at Knox Mountain Park.

“It’s so great to see all the drivers who have participated year after year come back to the hill," said Bryan Fulton, chairperson of the event. "There are also many new drivers each year. They always try to outdo their last years’ time up the hill."

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the gate for $20 for one day or $25 for the weekend. Gates open at 9 a.m. and children under 15 are free when accompanied by an adult.

“Because this is the 60th, there are many drivers who haven’t been in a few years coming back this year," Fulton said. "We are also very fortunate that we have long term volunteers as well. It’s almost like a family reunion every May long weekend."

If you're looking to check out some exotic cars, August Luxury Motorcars will be on hand showing off some of their rides. You can watch the race from many locations on the hill or from the beer gardens located at the base of the hill.

The organizers ask that you not wear or bring anything red. When the drivers are on the hill and they see red, they think they've been flagged to stop.

“The excitement at the hill is infectious!" Fulton said. "The cars come to the line, and some, in fewer than two minutes, are at the top."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40969
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3033023
4780 Carmel Crescent
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$2,095,000
more details
39638


39732


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Knoxy
Knoxy Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40023


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39676