To the mat for charity

What began as innocent talk around a boardroom table has become, as co-organizer Mike Chisholm tells it, the most unique fundraising endeavour in the Okanagan.

Since its inception as a 'one shot' fundraiser in 2013, Kelowna Invasion Wrestling has raised more than $100,000 for children's charities.

"If you would have asked us three years ago when we started this, if we ever thought we would have raised $100,000, I don't think we would have said yes," Chisholm said Tuesday.

"Our vision is expanding. If we get to the point where we can raise $1 million, what a thing that would be, what a milestone."

Kelowna Invasion: Break It Down, comes to Centennial Hall in Rutland, Friday night. A second show is slated for the Vernon Recreation Centre the following night.

WWE legend 'Bad Ass' Billy Gunn is the show's special guest.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, YMCA Strong Kids, Mamas for Mamas and North Okanagan Neurological Association all received cheques for $2,250 from the last event in October. Abbotsford Special Adventurers will be handed their cheque at Friday's show.

The Boys and Girls Club also received an additional $2,500 from event sponsor Lake City Casino.

Mamas for Mamas spokesperson Candace Chisholm says the non-profit organization supports mothers in crisis and provides ongoing support to low-income moms.

Friday's wrestling show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

