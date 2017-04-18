41614
40258

Kelowna  

Evening Update April 18

- | Story: 194803

Castanet's Evening Update for Tuesday, April 18, with reporter Wayne Moore.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2940910
1267 Graham Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$429,900
more details
40255


40259


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Turnip
Turnip Kelowna SPCA >


39640




These people forgot to put safety first

Galleries
Remember folks, always put safety first. Or don’t. What do we know, we’re just a website.
These people forgot to put safety first (2)
Galleries
It’d be best to destroy the evidence before filing that...
You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball
Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40008