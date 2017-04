Photo: Contributed

A two-car collision at the intersection of Burtch Road and Highway 97 is slowing traffic this afternoon.

The crash, about 3:30 p.m., involved a Volkswagen convertible and a Hyundai sedan.

Firefighters, paramedics and police are on scene.

Both drivers were taken into ambulances on stretchers.

Westbound highway traffic is heavily backed up.

– with files from Nich Johansen