Stolen from truck window

RCMP are reminding people to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from being seen after more than $3,000 was stolen from a truck in Kelowna.

A white Ford F350 pick-up truck parked at a hotel on Harvey Avenue near Gordon, had multiple items taken from inside of it overnight Saturday.

“RCMP hope to locate and return the stolen items to the owners,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The combined value of the items stolen from the pickup truck was well over $3,300.”

Police said the window was left rolled down and there was no signs of forced entry.

A red and black Backcountry Access float 32 avalanche airbag pack, a white Kelly Hanson ski coat and a large black leather Matt and Nat bag were stolen from inside.

“Lock your vehicle, remove valuables or keep them out of sight and always report suspicious activity to police,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

