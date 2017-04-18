Multiple guns drawn

Photo: John David Gray
Multiple RCMP officers responded to a tip Saturday morning in Kelowna and were seen with their guns drawn.
At least 10 officers were seen at a residence in the area of Buckland Avenue and Pandosy Street just before 1 a.m.
"RCMP responded to ensure the safety and well being of all residents inside a residence, after police received tip information from an anonymous source,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.
Investigators said the incident was an “unfounded event" and would not provide any further details.