Candidate Norm Letnick

Castanet News wants to give you an opportunity to meet each of the candidates running in Central Okanagan ridings during the 2017 provincial election. Each candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West was given an opportunity to provide a bio outlining who they are.

Norm Letnick: BC Liberals, Kelowna-Lake Country

Norm has served two terms as MLA for the Kelowna Lake Country riding and four years as the Minister of Agriculture for B.C. Norm has also served as chair of B.C.'s standing committee on health, vice-chair of cabinet's committee on the economy, as a member of the Treasury Board, and the Legislative Review Committee. Locally, Norm serves as the chair of the government’s Okanagan Caucus.



Before entering provincial politics, Norm served on Kelowna city council from 2005-2008 and Banff town council from 1992-1998.



As a businessman, Norm owned two H&R Block franchises, a Motorola dealership and a computer store.



Around the community, he has served on the council of St. Charles Garnier Parish, as president of the Kelowna Gyro Club in addition to being a member of the Kelowna Rotary Club, and volunteers for many service organizations in particular the food bank, the Gospel Mission, and Inn From the Cold.



During his time in Banff, he was a member of the Banff Tourism Bureau and the Banff Rotary Club. He served as secretary/treasurer of the Banff Shine Club and was chairman of both the Banff Hospital Board and Municipal Planning Commission. As founding president of the Banff Housing Corporation, he led the development of over $20 million in affordable housing.



Norm is a business professor on leave from Okanagan College's School of Business to serve in public office. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a Rhodes Scholarship nomination from the University of Calgary, a Master of Business Administration degree from Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh, and achieved candidacy status in a PhD on Health Economics before setting aside his studies to serve in cabinet.



In 2009, Norm was the recipient of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Regional Community Champion Award for his work with the Gala of Hope where he helped to raise $624,000 over two years.



Norm speaks fluent French, enjoys sports and helping others reach their full potential. He and his wife Helene have three children who all live and work in Kelowna, and one granddaughter, Luna.