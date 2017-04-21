40745
37404

Kelowna  

Candidate Norm Letnick

- | Story: 194752

Castanet News wants to give you an opportunity to meet each of the candidates running in Central Okanagan ridings during the 2017 provincial election. Each candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West was given an opportunity to provide a bio outlining who they are.

Norm Letnick: BC Liberals, Kelowna-Lake Country

Norm has served two terms as MLA for the Kelowna Lake Country riding and four years as the Minister of Agriculture for B.C. Norm has also served as chair of B.C.'s standing committee on health, vice-chair of cabinet's committee on the economy, as a member of the Treasury Board, and the Legislative Review Committee. Locally, Norm serves as the chair of the government’s Okanagan Caucus.

Before entering provincial politics, Norm served on Kelowna city council from 2005-2008 and Banff town council from 1992-1998.

As a businessman, Norm owned two H&R Block franchises, a Motorola dealership and a computer store.

Around the community, he has served on the council of St. Charles Garnier Parish, as president of the Kelowna Gyro Club in addition to being a member of the Kelowna Rotary Club, and volunteers for many service organizations in particular the food bank, the Gospel Mission, and Inn From the Cold.

During his time in Banff, he was a member of the Banff Tourism Bureau and the Banff Rotary Club. He served as secretary/treasurer of the Banff Shine Club and was chairman of both the Banff Hospital Board and Municipal Planning Commission. As founding president of the Banff Housing Corporation, he led the development of over $20 million in affordable housing.

Norm is a business professor on leave from Okanagan College's School of Business to serve in public office. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a Rhodes Scholarship nomination from the University of Calgary, a Master of Business Administration degree from Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh, and achieved candidacy status in a PhD on Health Economics before setting aside his studies to serve in cabinet.

In 2009, Norm was the recipient of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Regional Community Champion Award for his work with the Gala of Hope where he helped to raise $624,000 over two years.

Norm speaks fluent French, enjoys sports and helping others reach their full potential. He and his wife Helene have three children who all live and work in Kelowna, and one granddaughter, Luna.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40735
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2959320
710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
40735




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41318


Daily Dose – April 21, 2017

Daily Dose
Cheer up! The weekend is almost here!
Daily Dose – April 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Dogs are never not allowed here.
Drake hires 24-hour security after home break-in
Music
Rapper Drake has stepped up the security presence around his...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at
Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot.
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38895