Kelowna  

Condo prices surge

The cost of housing in the Central Okanagan continues to soar.

According to the latest market survey by Royal LePage, the aggregate price of a home in the Kelowna region jumped by 14.4 per cent to $581,770 during the first quarter, compared to the same period in 2016.

Leading the surge in price is the condo market. Condos rose in value 229.1 per cent to $417,960. The median price of a two-storey home rose 11.4 per cent ($662,317), while bungalows jumped 14.6 per cent ($548,279).

Royal LePage Kelowna owner and broker Francis Braam says the local market is strong, with a steadily growing population coupled with an "extreme lack" of inventory.

He says it's a very distinct sellers market.

"Recently, the region has witnessed a significant increase in the number of homebuyers coming into the area from across the Lower Mainland, which has placed strain on the city’s already low housing supply and caused prices to climb,” said Braam.

The median price of a home in Kelowna is slightly above the national average of $574,103. But, the price of a bungalow or condo is more than $50,000 higher in the Central Okanagan than the national average.

