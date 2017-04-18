Cyclist blows light, gets hit

Photo: Google Street View

A 29-year-old Kelowna man spent some time in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

The cyclist was apparently heading southbound on Richter Street, approaching Harvey Avenue.

According to witnesses, the light had turned red when the cyclist attempted to cross the intersection. He was hit by a Chevrolet Cobalt, travelling east along Harvey.

The man was treated in hospital for what police believe were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Investigators were able to interview several witnesses at the scene.

No charges have been laid.