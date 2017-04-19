Candidates meet for forum

Photo: Contributed

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is bringing together local candidates in the upcoming provincial election.

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates are scheduled to gather for a two-hour forum April 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Creekside Theatre.

All three local candidates are scheduled to attend, including incumbent Liberal MLA Norm Letnick, and challengers Erik Olesen (NDP) and Alison Shaw (Green Party).

Questions can be submitted for consideration to [email protected] prior to the day of the event.

Questions will be verified by the all candidates forum task force.