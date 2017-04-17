Mild temperatures ahead

Photo: Madison Erhardt

Environment Canada is predicting mild temperatures this week.

Monday afternoon should reach a high of 15 C with a chance of showers later in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both calling for cloudy periods and 14 Celsius.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with the sunshine sticking around all day and a high of 18 C.

The weekend will hover around 17 C with possible showers on Saturday afternoon.

DriveBC reports that the roads are smooth with no major issues or traffic concerns, but if you come across something you can email [email protected]