Alexa's Team growing

From a humble beginning with just 26 officers, Alexa's Team now boasts more than 2,000 RCMP and municipal police officers from all regions of British Columbia.

In 2016, the team grew by 268.

Alexa’s Team is a program that recognizes police officers who work hard to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads.

It's named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2008, in Delta.

Officers are personally thanked by Alexa’s family, road safety organizations and community leaders for their tireless work fighting impaired driving.

"Each year, we are encouraged, inspired and respectful of the work that these officers do to keep our roads and communities safe. To know that our daughter Alexa is a source of inspiration to these committed men and women is humbling, and their dedication to go above and beyond is very meaningful to the Middelaer family. Thank you for this sunshine in our lives. Well done Alexa’s Team 2016," said Laurel Middelaer, Alexa’s mother.