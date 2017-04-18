40745

Kelowna  

Alexa's Team growing

- | Story: 194377

From a humble beginning with just 26 officers, Alexa's Team now boasts more than 2,000 RCMP and municipal police officers from all regions of British Columbia.

In 2016, the team grew by 268.

Alexa’s Team is a program that recognizes police officers who work hard to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads.

It's named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2008, in Delta.

Officers are personally thanked by Alexa’s family, road safety organizations and community leaders for their tireless work fighting impaired driving.

"Each year, we are encouraged, inspired and respectful of the work that these officers do to keep our roads and communities safe. To know that our daughter Alexa is a source of inspiration to these committed men and women is humbling, and their dedication to go above and beyond is very meaningful to the Middelaer family. Thank you for this sunshine in our lives. Well done Alexa’s Team 2016," said Laurel Middelaer, Alexa’s mother.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2940910
1267 Graham Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$429,900
more details
38398


40869


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Turnip
Turnip Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39806


These people forgot to put safety first

Galleries
Remember folks, always put safety first. Or don’t. What do we know, we’re just a website.
These people forgot to put safety first (2)
Galleries
It’d be best to destroy the evidence before filing that...
You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball
Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653