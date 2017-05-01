41299

Kelowna  

LIVE: Kelowna council

- | Story: 164736

Check out the video above to watch the Kelowna city council meeting live, starting about 1:30 p.m. when the mayor begins the meeting. 

Castanet will live stream each Monday city council meeting as scheduled.

Highlights from today's agenda:

3. Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws

3.1 and 3.2 242 Clifton Road, Z17-0016 - James and Nelly Oostenbrin

3.3 and 3.4 

3.5 and 3.6 

4. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws

4.1 2017 Financial Plan – Final Budget

4.2 Five Year Financial Plan, 2017-2021 - BL11394

4.3 Tax Structure Bylaw, 2017 - BL11395

4.4 Annual Tax Rates Bylaw, 2017 - BL11396

4.5 DCC Reserve Fund Expenditure Bylaw, 2017 - BL11397

4.6 Sale of City-Owned Land Reserve Fund Expenditure Bylaw, 2017 - BL11398

4.7 Rental Housing Agreements – Spring 2017

4.8 1545 Bedford Avenue - Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11385

4.9 1975 Kane Road, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11386

4.10 1920 Enterprise Way, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11387

4.11 755 Academy Way, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11388

4.12 1459-1469 KLO Road, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11389

4.13 Rental Housing Revitalization Tax Exemption Agreements

4.14 2017 Community Social Development Grants

4.15 Kelowna Integrated Water Phase One, SEKID/SOMID Transition and Infrastructure
Project

5. Bylaws for Adoption (Non-Development Related)

5.1 and 5.2

6. Mayor and Councillor Items

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3027783
Ellison 5 acre Orchard Oasis
$1,399,888
more details
40645




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Charlotte
Charlotte Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41031


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41639