LIVE: Kelowna council

Check out the video above to watch the Kelowna city council meeting live, starting about 1:30 p.m. when the mayor begins the meeting.

Castanet will live stream each Monday city council meeting as scheduled.

Highlights from today's agenda:

3. Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws

3.1 and 3.2 242 Clifton Road, Z17-0016 - James and Nelly Oostenbrin

3.3 and 3.4

3.5 and 3.6

4. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws

4.1 2017 Financial Plan – Final Budget

4.2 Five Year Financial Plan, 2017-2021 - BL11394

4.3 Tax Structure Bylaw, 2017 - BL11395

4.4 Annual Tax Rates Bylaw, 2017 - BL11396

4.5 DCC Reserve Fund Expenditure Bylaw, 2017 - BL11397

4.6 Sale of City-Owned Land Reserve Fund Expenditure Bylaw, 2017 - BL11398

4.7 Rental Housing Agreements – Spring 2017

4.8 1545 Bedford Avenue - Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11385

4.9 1975 Kane Road, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11386



4.10 1920 Enterprise Way, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11387

4.11 755 Academy Way, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11388

4.12 1459-1469 KLO Road, Housing Agreement Authorization Bylaw - BL11389

4.13 Rental Housing Revitalization Tax Exemption Agreements

4.14 2017 Community Social Development Grants

4.15 Kelowna Integrated Water Phase One, SEKID/SOMID Transition and Infrastructure

Project



5. Bylaws for Adoption (Non-Development Related)

5.1 and 5.2

6. Mayor and Councillor Items