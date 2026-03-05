Kamloops News

BC Wildfire Service aims to conduct controlled burn on Shackan band land next week

Burn set for Monday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service FILE - BCWS crews ignite a controlled burn

The BC Wildfire Service and Shackan Indian Band will be conducting a prescribed burn covering up to 30 hectares on the band’s number 11 reserve as early as next Monday.

The controlled burn is part of a three-year project that began in the spring of 2025 and covers a total of 75 hectares.

The area is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Spences Bridge, adjacent to Highway 8 and smoke may be visible along the highway and surrounding areas, the BCWS warned.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include removing forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire and a training opportunity for the Shackan band, the release went on to state.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Monday, March 9, the BCWS said.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.