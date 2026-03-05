Kamloops News

Law enforcement members jump into Thompson River to support Special Olympics Kamloops

Dozens take chilly dip

Dozens of Kamloops law enforcement members splashed into the Thompson River on Thursday, braving the chilly water to support Special Olympics B.C.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, who took a second dip to pose for a photo, said the water was “refreshing.”

“I look forward to doing it every year,” he said. “I really enjoy the time at the Special Olympics events, and it’s great to support such a wonderful cause.”

RCMP Const. Sofie Winkels said this year marks the fifth annual Polar Plunge in Kamloops. She said about 50 people signed up to take part.

The fundraiser gathers police, firefighters, Rocky Mountain Rangers, corrections and probation officers, St. John’s Ambulance, and Natural Resources officers for a friendly fundraising rivalry.

She said small stuffed chickens with QR codes were distributed to the different agencies to persuade people to register or donate.

“If you’re chicken, then you can donate — and if you’re not chicken, you can sign up and do the plunge,” Winkels said.

A fundraising page shows the Kamloops Polar Plunge has so far raised $5,235, pushing past its $5,000 campaign goal.