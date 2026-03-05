Kamloops News
Suspect in custody after theft, disturbance at downtown Kamloops shopping centre
Police arrest suspect at mall
Photo: Castanet
A Kamloops RCMP officer takes a photo of a smashed glass door on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Dollarama store in Lansdowne Village.
A suspect was arrested on Wednesday following an altercation at a downtown Kamloops shopping mall in which a security guard had a drink poured on them.
A half-dozen RCMP cruisers descended on Lansdowne Village on Wednesday afternoon following a report of a theft and a disturbance at Dollarama.
According to police, the suspect is alleged to have stolen an item and damaged store property.
“The alleged suspect was reported to have poured a drink on a security guard as part of the altercation,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet.
Investigators could be seen talking to witnesses and taking photos of a smashed glass door.
Napier said the suspect was arrested.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Be wary of phone scamsSouth Okanagan - 10:17 am
- More recall petitions failCanada - 10:15 am
- CUSMA 'broken' by tariffsCanada/U.S. - 10:08 am
- Too good to wasteNorth Okanagan - 10:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
Real Estate
3889 Gallaghers Grange
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Selkie Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net