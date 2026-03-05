Kamloops News

Suspect in custody after theft, disturbance at downtown Kamloops shopping centre

Photo: Castanet A Kamloops RCMP officer takes a photo of a smashed glass door on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Dollarama store in Lansdowne Village.

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday following an altercation at a downtown Kamloops shopping mall in which a security guard had a drink poured on them.

A half-dozen RCMP cruisers descended on Lansdowne Village on Wednesday afternoon following a report of a theft and a disturbance at Dollarama.

According to police, the suspect is alleged to have stolen an item and damaged store property.

“The alleged suspect was reported to have poured a drink on a security guard as part of the altercation,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet.

Investigators could be seen talking to witnesses and taking photos of a smashed glass door.

Napier said the suspect was arrested.