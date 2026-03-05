Kamloops News

TRU's Day of Giving drive blows past target, raises $131,000 to support students

Photo: TRU Supporters at the corner of at the corner of McGill Rod and Summit Drive trying to drum up excitement for TRU's annual Day of Giving fundraiser on Feb. 26, 2026.

A total of $131,584 that was raised last week will primarily be going to scholarship and bursaries for Thompson Rivers University students.

The funds were raised during TRU’s Day of Giving event held on Feb. 26, handily blowing past its target of $80,000.

Day of Giving is an annual 24 hour fundraiser that goes towards support students through the TRU Foundation.

This year’s amount came from 264 donors, including TRU alumni, long-time supporters, organizations and new contributors, as well as giving challenges and matching gifts.

This year’s total surpassed last year’s record amount of $105,997, as well.

“Day of Giving is an event that harnesses the power of community and every gift, large and small, deserves to be celebrated,” said TRU president Airini in a news release.

“To every single person who donated, shared on social media or took the time to learn how philanthropy supports students at TRU, thank you! Your contribution makes a real difference in the lives of students.”