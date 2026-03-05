Kamloops News

Kamloops Arts Council's 18th annual Art Exposed exhibition seeks to foster local talent, remove barriers

Local artists take spotlight

Locally made artwork will take centre stage at the Kamloops Arts Council’s annual Art Exposed exhibit, and those taking part say the gallery space is invaluable.

It’s the 18th year for the exhibit, and the arts council said it received about 150 entries from approximately 80 to 90 artists of all disciplines, ages and ability levels from Kamloops and the surrounding area.

KAC marketing manager Sofia Sirianni said it can be difficult for new artists to get their foot in the door.

“In the art world, it can be really hard to get into galleries. Usually there’s a jurying process right at the get go where you apply, then you’re juried and then you can actually display your art,” she said.

“What we like to do is invite everybody, and then once you’re in the space then we can do some of that jurying as well.”

Artists who take part in the exhibit will receive feedback from a panel of jurors and can win prizes in established, emerging and youth categories, as well as a people’s choice award.

Sirianni said the exhibit aims to inspire creativity and talent in the community, while giving artists a taste of a professional gallery experience.

She described the annual event as “a space to uplift artists without having the hard barriers that usually, maybe other spaces in the art world can have.”

For artists like Insun Kang, a Kamloops painter, getting eyes on her artwork is a major draw, as well.

“The biggest thing for me is to get exposure to all people living in this area, not just Kamloops but surrounding areas as well,” she said.

Kang has participated in the event since 2019 and she said the number of artists submitting pieces for the event has grown year-over-year, from young kids to elderly artists.

Nathan Scott, a sculptor who works with bronze, said there are few places where local artists can show their works and the annual exhibit is “a way of connecting.”

“This is, again, exposure. At the exposed show, you get out there and people get to see it, they're going, ‘Hey, what else do you do?’” Scott said.

“If nobody sees it, nobody’s gonna buy it.”

He said the local arts scene is alive and well and many artists are “doing crazy stuff.”

This year's Art Exposed exhibit runs from March 6 to March 14 at the Old Courthouse, located at 7 Seymour Street West.

A grand opening reception and gala is planned for Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m., and will include live music and performances, catering and beverage services.