Kamloops to refuse permits for apartment buildings with single stairwell design, citing safety risks

Fire chief flags safety risks

Photo: Castanet FILE - Kamloops Fire Rescue crews head to an emergency.

The City of Kamloops is refusing permits for multi-family buildings designed with a single stairwell, citing limits on firefighting capacity.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc told city council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday that although the BC Building Code was recently changed to allow for single-egress stairwells in certain cases, this presents challenges for firefighting in Kamloops and isn’t being permitted.

The province updated the BC Building Code in 2024, removing the requirement for a second exit stairwell in buildings up to six storeys. This was done to allow the development of more homes, including on smaller sites.

However, the province said local fire departments can self-determine if they meet the necessary response criteria, which expects a high level of firefighting capacity.

The provincial change was meant to spur more housing construction, but city officials say Kamloops Fire Rescue does not have the capacity to support it.

Uzeloc said the province’s expectations includes the ability for firefighters to help people exit in the event of an emergency, and co-ordinate occupants to move to a safe place — something that is not possible for KFR, whose members are tied up with performing other necessary tasks.

“We have 22 members on duty at once, and once all the initial tasks are set up to deal with the fire, we do not have the capacity at this point to assist occupants with egress,” Uzeloc told the committee.

“When we set up those initial tasks, we're doing fire attack with an initial crew. We're securing a water supply. We're providing primary and secondary search for any trapped victims in the area of the fire. We're doing things like ventilation to assist with fire control.”

He said for a fire in a building larger than a single-family house or duplex, “these types of buildings take all our requirements, all our on-duty people.”

He said single-egress stairwells present other risks for occupants and firefighters. A report prepared for the committee meeting said this type of building design relies on a single path for escape and entry — which could become cut off.

“If that stairwell is blocked by smoke or fire, that now limits that useless for the occupants to get out. So it's becoming a real issue,” Uzeloc said.

The committee report said firefighters’ efforts could also be slowed when heading in the opposite direction from people escaping a blaze.

Issues 'routinely' identified

Uzeloc was joined by Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, to provide an overview of city building codes, permits and related processes.

Uzeloc said fire inspectors will routinely come across things like walls being removed or added without permits, “some of those walls being structural-bearing walls.”

He said fire inspectors also find altered or blocked emergency exit doors, showing committee members a photo of a set of emergency doors with the push bars and handles chained together.

“We get compromised fire separations where they've cut holes in between the walls that are supposed to provide the fire protection from room to room or building to building,” Uzeloc said.

“We see modifications to the life safety systems where they've covered up alarms, or they've covered up sprinkler heads or painted over them — and that’s, routinely, work that we see.”

Occupancy, permitting guidelines

Kwiatkowski said governing documents include the BC Building Code, the National Fire Code, and the municipality's own zoning, building regulation and fire prevention bylaws.

The city's building and engineering development division and Kamloops Fire Rescue work together to review plans, with KFR conducting inspections of occupied buildings under the fire code.

Kwiatkowski said guides are available on the City of Kamloops and Venture Kamloops websites to help people understand the expectations around obtaining building permits and necessary renovations if there are changes to building occupancy.

Coun. Bill Sarai said it was important for realtors to be educated on these regulations, as businesses looking to re-locate may be unaware of renovations or costs involved at a new site.

Councillors Mike O’Reilly and Katie Neustaeter noted some costs can end up being prohibitive for developers or businesses.

“There are some very dilapidated buildings that have a current use that aren't overly safe, and developers are looking to try and maybe pick these up and do something with them,” O’Reilly said.

“However, it's so cost-prohibitive for them to buy it and renovate it out because of the new code that they have to meet, that then they just walk.”