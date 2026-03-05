Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor faces May hearing over legal costs after defamation lawsuit dismissed

Photo: Contributed Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

A judge has set a date in early May to determine whether the mayor of Kamloops will be on the hook to pay legal costs after the defamation lawsuit he launched against a city councillor was thrown out.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson sued Coun. Katie Neustaeter in 2023, and on Jan. 30, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes dismissed the case, ruling the mayor’s claim unfairly targeted the councillor for political speech.

A self-represented Hamer-Jackson and Neustaeter’s lawyer, Daniel Reid, were in front of Hughes on Wednesday to set a timeline for dealing with the issue of costs. Neustaeter thinks the mayor should pay hers.

Both parties will now put together written arguments and affidavits for Hughes to review. Neustaeter must get hers in by March 27, and Hamer-Jackson will then have until April 24 to file a response.

A two-day hearing will follow on May 5 and May 6 — because Hughes said she will "almost certainly" have questions.

Neustaeter has been indemnified by the city in the case, meaning taxpayer dollars will cover her legal defence. How much of that is returned to the municipality by way of Hamer-Jackson will be up to Hughes to determine.

Reid, Neustaeter's lawyer, said he will be seeking to have the mayor cover all of Neustaeter’s costs in the lawsuit “from inception until and including the two-day cost hearing itself.” The total amount is still to be determined, but Reid said it should be included in his submissions filed later this month.

Hughes will have discretion when it comes to awarding costs. She can choose to order Hamer-Jackson to pay Neustaeter's full tab, part of it or none.

Reid told Castanet no decision has been made about whether Neustaeter will also seek damages.

Appeal won't slow momentum

The mayor recently filed an appeal of Hughes' decision, but that won't have any bearing on the cost proceedings unless it succeeds.

Reid told Castanet the appeal does not pause anything.

“As it stands, both processes are going to move ahead in parallel,” he said. “Any appeal is very unlikely to be heard prior to the cost hearing in May.”

Reid said he is considering seeking an order that would require Hamer-Jackson to put up cash or other collateral ahead of the outcome to ensure money is available.

He might also look to have a second defamation suit filed by the mayor against Neustaeter dismissed at the same time.

In his notice of appeal, Hamer-Jackson said he wants a court to “order a trial on the merits of the action.”

The mayor launched the lawsuit in 2023, alleging Neustaeter made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors in March 2023 that he had crossed personal and professional boundaries.

The statement came after the mayor made sweeping changes to the city’s committee structure early on in his term.

The mayor also claimed Neustaeter defamed him by suggesting in emails to other council members that he was communicating with her father to gain political influence over her.

But Hughes said she found no evidence of a link between the harms Hamer-Jackson claimed against his reputation and Neustaeter’s statements.

She also found the evidence presented supported Neustaeter's assertion that Hamer-Jackson was using litigation to target her for critical statements she had made about his conduct and governance.

She dismissed the case under B.C.’s Protection of Public Participation Act.