Kamloops RCMP looking to track down booze bandit two weeks after theft
Mounties seek liquor thief
Photo: RCMP
Kamloops Mounties want to speak to anyone who recognizes this man, who they believe stole more than $100 worth of liquor from Twisted Spirits on Third Avenue back on Feb. 18.
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who stole more than $100 worth of alcohol from a Kamloops liquor store two weeks ago.
Mounties were called just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 for a theft at the Twisted Spirits Liquor Store in the 400-block of Third Avenue.
Investigators are releasing an image of the alleged suspect captured on CCTV footage in an effort to track him down.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police hope to speak to anyone who recognizes the man in the picture. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can call police at 250-828-3000.
