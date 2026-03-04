Kamloops News

Two more MLAs back Milobar in crowded race to lead B.C. Conservative Party

Milobar draws more support

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar reacts to the budget during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar picked up two more caucus endorsements on Wednesday afternoon in his bid to become the next leader of the B.C. Conservatives.

Linda Hepner, MLA for Surrey-Serpentine River, and Ian Paton, MLA for Delta South, join Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer, Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Kiel Giddens, Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day and Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Scott McInnis in backing Milobar.

That gives him the support of 18 per cent of his caucus colleagues.

In their endorsements, Hepner and Paton said they feel Milobar is poised to provide the leadership the party needs to defeat Premier David Eby and the NDP government.

The MLAs also said they believe Milobar is the most capable candidate that can provide safe streets, reliable healthcare and a responsible budget for B.C. residents.

“Peter’s longtime commitment to his community has enabled him to have extensive knowledge of British Columbia’s biggest issues,” Paton said in a news release issued from Milobar’s camp.

Crowded field

Milobar is one of nine candidates left in the running to replace John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes, as leader of the B.C. Conservatives.

Rustad was ousted by the party in a coup last December after some 20 MLAs, including Milobar, signed a letter stating they had lost confidence in his leadership.

Milobar is joined in the race by fellow MLAs Harman Bhangu and Bruce Banman as well as entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer, former grocery executive Darrell Jones, former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black, former MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, commentator Caroline Elliott and contractor Warren Hamm.

The leadership vote will take place May 30.