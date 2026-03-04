Kamloops News

Kamloops Blazers bringing back Kami the Fish jerseys for upcoming Fighting Trout Night at Sandman Centre

Kami jerseys return to ice

Photo: Kamlops Blazers The Blazers will wear their special Kami the Fish uniforms on Saturday, March 14, when the Kelowna Rockets visit Sandman Centre.

A popular theme night will return to the Sandman Centre next weekend, when the Kamloops Blazers will once again don special jerseys inspired by an iconic community mascot.

Saturday, March 14, will see the Blazers host the rival Kelowna Rockets for Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout Night, presented by Active Care Services.

The Blazers will wear special Kami the Fish jerseys for the game. The limited-edition jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going toward the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce.

Bidding for the jerseys, designed to highlight the unique spirit of the Thompson Rivers area, will run from March 12 to March 22. For more information about that, click here.

Exclusive Kami the Fish merchandise will be for sale at the game.