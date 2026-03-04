Kamloops News

Bepple announces plans to seek another term on Kamloops city council

Bepple back on the ballot

Nancy Bepple is planning to run for another term on Kamloops city council.

She made her official announcement on Wednesday morning, surrounded by about a dozen supporters in front of the Riverside Park skating loop.

Bepple said she wants to see improved transit, better sidewalks and infrastructure for people with mobility issues, ongoing reconciliation and partnership with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, and economic growth by expanding the city's role as a resource hub.

“Sustainability, livability, housing, the economy, relationships — that’s what I'll be working for, for the citizens of Kamloops in my next term of city council if I am elected,” she said.

“Even in uncertain times, there’s opportunity for our community.”

Bepple said one of her goals is to see council adopt a service-hour expansion put forward by BC Transit.

“We've projected 25 per cent growth in the Valleyview, Dallas, Barnhartvale area of the city. We don't have the transit to support that type of growth,” she said, noting Heffley Creek does not have HandyDart service for its residents.

“We need to take those transit hours.”

More community spaces

Bepple said among the city’s upcoming recreation projects, including a future new aquatic centre, she would like to see improvements to walking trails and nature trails, as well as more cultural spaces.

“The ice rink is actually a cultural space, and it was a huge success,” she said, referencing the city's new $7-million skating loop.

"What other ways can we provide places for people to gather? It gives something for some people to do — but it also builds community.”

Bepple has been elected as a city councillor three times. She served on council from 2008 to 2011, and was re-elected, but resigned mid-way through the term in 2014 for health reasons.

Bepple ran as the NDP candidate for the Kamloops-South Thompson riding in the 2017 provincial election, losing the race to Todd Stone of the B.C. Liberals.

She successfully ran again for council in 2022.

Bepple is the first person so far to announce a bid for a councillor seat.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly announced his intent to run for mayor in October, making it a two-person mayoral race to this point between him and incumbent Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Voting day is Oct. 17.