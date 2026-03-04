Kamloops News

Merritt RCMP investigating collision that killed dirt bike rider on Highway 8

A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash on Highway 8 near Merritt, police say.

Mounties said they were called just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a collision between a dirt bike and an SUV. The dirt biker was thrown from the bike and died.

“First responders located the rider with critical injuries and performed life saving measures, however the rider succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said in a news release.

The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Highway 8 was closed as investigators examined the scene.

Standard dirt bikes are not street legal in B.C.

The investigation into Tuesday's crash is ongoing and Merritt RCMP are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact police at 250-378-4262.