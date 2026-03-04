Mild winter, warm forecast push some Kamloops golf courses toward early season openings
Golf season set to tee off
Kamloops golfers will be able to get an early taste of spring at a few local courses by the time the weekend rolls around, and they might be doing it in short sleeves.
Bighorn Golf & Country Club in Sun Rivers and Eagle Point Golf Resort in Barnhartvale have both circled Friday as opening day.
Golfers at The Dunes will be able to hit the driving range as of Friday, but the course is not expected to open until March 20, the same day Pineridge is expected to welcome its first players of the season. Kamloops Golf & Country Club hopes to open March 21.
GreenTee Country Club Tobiano is aiming for end of March or early April, while an opening date has not yet been announced for Rivershore Golf Links — but their website says it's "not far away."
Mount Paul Golf Course, meanwhile, was open through the dead of winter — and it was busier than normal.
“It was cold, it was spotty. Certainly there wasn’t a rush on the tees, but there were people playing out there, believe it or not,” said Brian Wornstaff in the Mount Paul pro shop.
“This year was out of the ordinary because usually January and February can be cold and you can have snow on the ground, and we didn’t have that this year."
It will feel like golf season this weekend.
After clouds and a high of 12 C on Friday, Environment Canada is calling for some sun and 17 C on Saturday, followed by 14 C on Sunday, before daytime highs are forecast to fall back down to single digits next week.
The normal high in Kamloops this time of year is 9 C, with lows dipping to about -2 C.
