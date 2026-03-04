Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor files appeal of judge's decision to dismiss defamation suit against city councillor

Photo: KTW file Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson during a council meeting inside Kamloops city hall.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is appealing a B.C. Supreme Court judge’s decision to toss out his defamation lawsuit against a city councillor.

On Jan. 30, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes dismissed Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, ruling the mayor’s claim targeted the councillor for political speech.

Hamer-Jackson, who is once again self-represented after parting ways with the third lawyer to have taken over the case, filed a notice of appeal at the Kamloops Law Courts on Friday, Feb. 27.

In the document, he is looking to not only appeal Hughes’ judgment on the lawsuit, but also a yet-to-be-decided costs ruling.

Hamer-Jackson’s notice of appeal says he wants the court to “set aside the application judgment granting the application/dismissing the action, including any order for costs and/or damages (still to come).”

Costs and damages have not yet been awarded. The parties are expected in court on Wednesday morning to discuss the matter.

Mayor wants a trial

In his notice, Hamer-Jackson said he wants a judge to “order a trial on the merits of the action.”

He did not provide a comment or answer questions about his notice of appeal when Castanet Kamloops reached him by text message on Tuesday.

In a statement to Castanet about the appeal, Neustaeter said, “In my opinion, based on three years of consistent experience, no one can talk sense into Reid Hamer-Jackson.”

“He seems determined to destroy himself, and he’s doing a tragically fine job of it,” she said.

The mayor filed his lawsuit in June of 2023, alleging, among other things, that comments Neustaeter made while reading aloud a joint statement on behalf of council have had damaging effects on him. That joint statement was made after the mayor made significant changes to the city’s committee structure early on in his term.

Neustaeter then filed to have the lawsuit dismissed under legislation intended to safeguard people from strategic lawsuits.

Judge found no link

The judge ruled in her favour after a week-long hearing.

In her decision, Hughes said she found Neustaeter’s comments were made on matters of public interest.

The judge also said she found no evidence of a link between Neustaeter's comments and the harms Hamer-Jackson says have been done to him.

Hamer-Jackson was due in court this week for a separate matter on Tuesday, a closed-door meeting with a judge and his former lawyer David McMillan, who sued the mayor over unpaid legal bills.

McMillan is not the only one of Hamer-Jackson's former counsel to sue him over outstanding bills. The mayor agreed to pay Daniel Coles more than $80,000 as part of a settlement reached last summer.