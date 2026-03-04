Seattle Thunderbirds soar to 4-1 victory over Kamloops Blazers
Blazers fall 4-1 to T-birds
The Kamloops Blazers couldn't overtake the Seattle Thunderbirds, falling 4-1 to the visiting team at Sandman Centre on Tuesday night.
Cooper Moore was the lone goal scorer for the Blazers. Cameron Schmidt (2), Brennen Hocher and Sawyer Mayes scored for Seattle.
Schmidt opened the scoring at 4:20 into the first period, and the 1-0 score remained static until the third period.
Hocher found the net, earning a second point for the Thunderbirds. The goal was answered by the Blazers’ Moore, but it wasn’t enough to curb Seattle’s momentum. Two more goals into an empty net late in the third period made it a 4-1 final.
Grayson Malinoski made 32 saves on 33 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net. Logan Edmonstone saved 21 of 23 T-bird shots in the loss.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 2,961.
With the loss, the Blazers fall to 26-22-7-5, sitting sixth in the Western Conference and 12th overall. The win moves the Thunderbirds to 25-26-5-3, ninth in the Western Conference and 15th overall.
The Blue and Orange will face off next against the Victoria Royals (26-25-5-3) on Friday at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
