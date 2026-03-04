Kamloops News

Sun Peaks exploring options to get health centre reopened, aims to share plans at upcoming council meeting

New clinic still in works

Photo: Contributed Sun Peaks Health Centre

There’s no timeline to reopen the Sun Peaks Health Centre after an agreement with a local doctor fell apart, but the resort municipality mayor says they are weighing their options to open the clinic's doors as soon as possible — even on a temporary basis while searching for a new operator.

The clinic has been closed since Oct. 10 after the Sun Peaks Resort Municipality decided not to renew the lease of the previous operator.

Mayor Rob O’Toole told Castanet Kamloops that council has put the topic on its upcoming March 10 meeting agenda. In the interim, council members are working on plans so they have information to share with the public at that time.

“We want to be able to talk about it in public as quickly as possible, so residents know what direction we're heading in,” O’Toole said.

He said the municipality still has an existing health association, which hasn’t been active on a day-to-day basis. The Sun Peaks Health Association is a registered non-profit that owns all medical equipment in the health centre.

The municipality is looking into what kind of role the association could play in getting the clinic back up and running.

“We'll be talking with people in the industry that specialize in recruiting and those types of things,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole said “urgency is top of mind,” and council is “100 per cent committed” to getting the clinic open again as soon as possible, but there is no timeline on when that may be.

Impact felt from closure

As of next week, the Sun Peaks Health Centre will have been closed for five months.

“There's no option not on the table,” O’Toole said. “Getting the doors open in some fashion is a priority, and then obviously looking at having it long term.”

O’Toole said the impact of not having the clinic open has “caused a great deal of inconvenience and stress and anxiety for people.”

With the clinic closed, Sun Peaks residents must make trips into Kamloops to see a medical professional.

Breakdown of agreement

The resort municipality accepted a request for proposals in November from local doctor Dr. Catherine Nowierski, working towards a finalized agreement to lease and operate the community-owned Sun Peaks Health Centre.

A press release from Sun Peaks issued last Friday said the two sides failed to reach a deal, releasing a timeline of events showing how negotiations fell apart. The statement said Nowierski opted to withdraw.

According to the resort municipality, the request for proposal issued for a new health centre operator resulted in a lone bid, which came from Nowierski, and her proposal included an option to purchase the building.

However, Sun Peaks’ RFP was for a lease agreement only, and council did not wish to sell the building.

“We were steadfast that we weren't selling, and they were also as equally steadfast that that was an option they weren't willing to move on,” O’Toole told Castanet.

He said amidst community pressure and anxiety, the municipality relented and agreed to enter into an agreement that included an option to purchase the health centre.

O’Toole said that agreement ended up being “far more complex” than the previous lease agreement the municipality sought.

He said the deal included covenants to ensure the building remained a clinic for the long-term.

He said he’s not sure what Nowierski’s reasons were for withdrawing, but it was after providing a new proposed agreement with those covenants that the deal fell apart.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to Nowierski via email, but did not hear back before deadline.

According to the timeline of events from Sun Peaks, between last November and the end of February the two sides couldn’t agree on terms for a month-to-month lease, while a more complex long-term agreement with an option to purchase, a buy-back option and exit clause, with stumbling blocks such as rent and building covenants, was being contested by Sun Peaks and Nowierski’s camp.

O’Toole said moving forward, he would prefer to simply lease the building and not sell it, but could not speak for all council.