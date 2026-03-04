Kamloops News

Documentary about legendary B.C. painter E.J. Hughes coming Friday to Kamloops Film Festival

Famed painter on big screen

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - Famed B.C. artist E.J. Hughes paints in his Duncan studio in 2004. (DARREN STONE/TIMES COLONIST)

A new documentary about legendary B.C. painter E.J. Hughes is coming to the Paramount Theatre on Friday as part of the Kamloops Film Festival.

Widely considered one of B.C.'s most recognizable artists, Hughes created hundreds of paintings depicting the province's landscapes over the course of his lengthy career. He died in 2007 at 93.

Jenn Strom, the writer, director, producer and editor of The Painted Life of E.J. Hughes, said Hughes held an exhibition at the Kamloops Art Gallery in 1994, titled The Vast and Beautiful Interior.

“There are a few paintings of Kamloops in the film — he did paint the Interior, he loved to drive up to the Interior of B.C. and sketch the views and paint them,” she said.

“All residents of B.C. can connect to E.J. Hughes because he depicts the places they love.”

The documentary is Strom’s feature-length directorial debut and has been in the works for more than five years. It’s based on several books written by Hughes’ official biographer, Robert Amos.

Strom was tasked with finding archival film, photos and audio recordings to bring the artist's colourful story to life.

“Many people over many decades have been collectors of his life story, and I couldn’t have done it without all of those people,” she said.

“Anytime I found a new recording of him or new photos of him, it was like a victory. It was very exciting and like a treasure hunt.”

Record-breaking art sale

Entrance to Howe Sound sold for $4.8 million at auction last November, setting a record for the highest price paid for a painting by a B.C. artist. It was also the fourth most expensive Canadian artwork ever sold at auction.

But the Vancouver Island-based artist spent much of his life working in poverty or modest circumstances, Strom said. He graduated from art school into the Great Depression, before working as one of Canada’s official Second World War artists.

Strom said Hughes was also notorious for being shy, and wouldn’t attend his own art exhibit openings.

“That contrast certainly makes for a great story, or gets people really curious about his artwork and why it’s so valuable,” she said.

“He’s really known for the tremendous detail in his paintings. You can really kind of stand in front of them and almost fall into them.”

The Painted Life of E.J. Hughes has screened at a number of B.C. film festivals in the last month, and is now coming to the Paramount Theatre as part of the Kamloops Film Festival on Friday.

Strom and executive producer Kevin Eastwood will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A, and both will speak during a Learn About Film industry event over the weekend.

