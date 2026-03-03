Kamloops News
City hall flags will lower after death of former Kamloops councillor Bill Walton
Former city councillor dies
Photo: KTW file photo
Council members stand in front of city hall after a 1990 election. Mayor-elect Kenna Cartwright (R) stands with new council members (L-R) Shirley Culver, Cliff Branchflower, Bill Walton, John Cowell, Joe Leong and Grant Robertson."
Flags will be lowered at Kamloops city hall in memory of Bill Walton, a former city councillor who recently died.
City council held a moment of silence in honour of Walton at the start of its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.
Walton was an instructor at University College of the Cariboo, now Thompson Rivers University, and a three-term city councillor who was first elected in 1988.
He also served on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Royal Inland Hospital boards.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Crypto mogul admits fraudBC - 5:01 pm
- Career fair on the mapCastlegar - 4:16 pm
- Telus signs satellite dealBusiness - 4:06 pm
- Former city councillor diesKamloops - 3:36 pm
- City seeks housing partnersWest Kelowna - 3:29 pm
Real Estate
68 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net