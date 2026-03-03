Kamloops News

City hall flags will lower after death of former Kamloops councillor Bill Walton

Former city councillor dies

Photo: KTW file photo Council members stand in front of city hall after a 1990 election. Mayor-elect Kenna Cartwright (R) stands with new council members (L-R) Shirley Culver, Cliff Branchflower, Bill Walton, John Cowell, Joe Leong and Grant Robertson."

Flags will be lowered at Kamloops city hall in memory of Bill Walton, a former city councillor who recently died.

City council held a moment of silence in honour of Walton at the start of its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

Walton was an instructor at University College of the Cariboo, now Thompson Rivers University, and a three-term city councillor who was first elected in 1988.

He also served on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Royal Inland Hospital boards.