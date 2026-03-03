Mounties seeking tips following alleged $800 theft from Kamloops retailer
Alleged thief sought by cops
Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding an alleged thief who made off with items valued at nearly $800 from The Home Depot.
Police said they received a report of theft near the 1000-block of Hillside Drive at about 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Police said a woman allegedly stole a Milwaukee Rotary Hammer Kit and two Milwaukee Heated Women’s Jackets, valued collectively at just under $800.
“As part of the ongoing investigation, police obtained an image of the suspect and are releasing it to the public and hoping that someone can make an identification,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.
“If you have seen the person in the photo, the stolen items, or have information related to this investigation, please contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
