Kamloops News

City of Kamloops says Xget'etm' Trail will be closed Thursday for maintenance work

Trail will close for the day

Photo: City of Kamloops FILE - Xget'etm' Trail connects Sahali with downtown Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops says Xget’tem’ Trail will be closed for most of the day on Thursday to allow for maintenance work to be undertaken.

According to the city, the trail will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

The city said utilities crews will be performing critical maintenance to the trail.

“Please avoid the area and follow all trail signage,” the city said in a post on social media.