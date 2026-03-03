Kamloops News

As demand for eco-friendly burial grows, advocates urge City of Kamloops to establish process

Growing green burial push

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - The City of Kamloops' Hillside Cemetery, located on Notre Dame Drive.

Demand for green burial is rising in Kamloops, but those looking for an eco-friendly resting place still have to leave the city to find one.

The lack of a local option has made green burial a question for the City of Kamloops, which is weighing whether to incorporate the practice into future cemetery planning. Advocates say demand is rising fast, and grieving families shouldn’t have to drive to Tappen to find a gentler, lower-impact alternative.

Emily Bootle, who works in cremation and burial pre-planning, said many people choose to be cremated due to its lower impact, so when they learn about green burial, it’s “an easy leap.”

“Like anything with end-of-life, with death options, it is obviously highly sensitive, very close to the heart — and the decision to have a green burial is usually one that's based on values,” Bootle said.

“There’s a lot of people, I think, in this baby boomer generation, who are making values-based decisions about solar panels or the way that they manage their consumption — and having a green burial would be in alignment for them.”

However, with no options in Kamloops, a cemetery in Tappen is the closest place that offers green burial — and this is further than most locals want to go to be interred.

City reviews feasibility

Council’s livability and sustainability select committee heard a presentation on green burial during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 23.

Glen Farrow, City of Kamloops’ civic operations business manager, told the committee green burial isn’t actively being pursued, but is being considered as part of the city’s future cemetery planning.

Green burials can involve simple, biodegradable shrouds or caskets. Bodies are interred so the remains can return to the earth.

Farrow said green burial involves naturalized landscapes, with limited individual memorialization. There aren’t any concrete vaults or grave liners involved, and no embalming or usage of formaldehyde or other chemical preservatives.

Green burial areas are very natural in their appearance, and are managed differently than conventional landscaped cemeteries.

Farrow said a 2012 study found green burial is possible at Hillside Cemetery. He noted staff would need to be trained on these practices, and the city would need to investigate site suitability, including soils, slopes and drainage.

“We’d have to look into all these things before we’d be moving forward and pursuing this,” he said.

Planning for the future

The City of Kamloops' 2020 Cemetery Plan identified green burial as a growing trend.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said Royal Oak Burial Park in Saanich, known to be a leader in green burials, sells up to 50 green burial plots per year.

“They have maybe 100 to 200 burials a year — so there’s a huge demand in that location,” Bepple said.

She said it’s important to consider the benefits for individuals and families who want to consider a more environmentally-friendly service, just as the municipality accommodates residents’ religious funeral practices.

“I think there is a demand and I think it would be important for us to provide that,” Bepple said.

Bootle, who was part of a local group advocating for green burials in Kamloops, said the City of Kamloops could take a leadership role with this funeral practice, noting it can be seen as a “goodwill project for the community.”

“It's creating essential infrastructure, and it's showing an interest in creating a physical space in our community for people who are going through a loss, who are grieving,” she said.

“Cemeteries have so much potential for so much good, just [a] complete net positive.”

Bonnie Klohn, another member of the advocacy group, said practices like embalming or concrete casket liners have a heavier impact on the environment, and cremation is also quite carbon intensive. She said she’s keen to see different options.

“I think it does give people an opportunity to imagine something happening to their humanly body that contributes positively to the environment — and that feels hopeful, in kind of a spiritual sense,” she said.

She noted some of her oldest ancestors who settled in Kamloops, including her great great grandmother who was buried 1908, were interred in the Pleasant Street Cemetery.

"Cemeteries can play a really important role in people’s lives — both in terms of providing that natural space, and also having a connection with deceased ancestors, or friends, or family members,” Klohn said.

“When I think about death and dying and burial practices, it feels important to me to kind of honour those things — like honouring the ecosystem that holds us.”