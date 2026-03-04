Kamloops News

TRU commits to furthering Black inclusion, addressing racism with Scarborough Charter signing

Photo: Castanet TRU president Dr. Airini signs the Scarborough Charter on Wednesday, Feb. 25, making the university the 61st signatory institution in Canada.

Thompson Rivers University is the latest post-secondary institution in Canada to formally commit to addressing anti-Black racism and furthering Black inclusion across campus through the signing of the Scarborough Charter.

President Dr. Airini signed the charter Wednesday, Feb. 25, making TRU the 61st post-secondary institution in Canada to join.

The charter was developed in 2021 at the University of Toronto Scarborough. Signatory institutions commit to improving Black representation among faculty and staff, reviewing institutional policies and publicly reporting on progress with the aim of advancing Black inclusion, representation and equity in higher education.

“This signing tonight is not a symbolic gesture, it is actually a call to action,” Airini told a crowd of several dozen.

“We’re taking on upholding four guiding principles within the Scarborough charter — Black flourishing, inclusive excellence, mutuality and accountability — and that commits us to measurable public progress.”

Airini said the signing builds on TRU’s 2021 anti-racism task force. She said in March, she intends to announce the chair of a Scarborough Charter Committee who will guide the university through implementation.

“To students, please keep speaking, please keep organizing, please keep calling us together and moving us towards better futures,” she said.

“To our faculty and staff, continue to question systems that we have. Use the research to help us become more intelligent about the future that we're building as a team and help us redesign those futures. And to our community partners, please hold us accountable, please walk with us and please build with us.”

‘I felt seen’

The event was co-hosted by the TRU Black Law Students’ Association, who said Keisha Morong, TRU’s EDI manager, spearheaded the work to bring the charter to TRU.

Jada Lea and Deonte McCarthy, association co-presidents and TRU Law students, told Castanet they were pleased with the turnout and engagement during a community panel discussion that followed the charter’s signing.

“I was almost brought to tears because, especially the signing of the charter, that, to me, was a significant, not even a change, but a significant shift in perspective,” Lea said.

McCarthy said the event was significant to him because he saw a genuine commitment from community members to uphold the values of the charter.

“We had students from all diverse backgrounds coming together as a kind of community, agreeing to the significance of it,” he said.

Lea said there are six Black students studying at TRU Law, and the charter signing commits to growing that number.

“I felt seen as a Black law student and I hope that other students at TRU felt seen by that,” she said.

Not a poster on the wall

John Ariyo, executive director of the Scarborough Charter Secretariat, said not every institution that seeks to sign the charter ends up committing, but he conversations with TRU have been “very encouraging.”

He said that’s because he feels the university’s leadership is ready to do the work and hold itself accountable in implementing real change.

“We’re not looking for leaders who go, ‘I just want to put a poster on the wall,’” Ariyo told Castanet.

Institutions are required to report their progress on carrying out objectives in the charter, which is published in a public report annually.

Ariyo said the Scarborough Charter Secretariat is interested in seeing the challenges, opportunities and gaps that data shows, noting reporting is not intended to be used by institutions to pat themselves on the back.

He said he was also encouraged by members of the community who showed up for the panel discussion.

“It just tells me that there’s a whole of community approach here,” Ariyo said.

“Which is about, let’s name what the problems is, let’s start to work together towards certain goals — and I can see those things happening here in Kamloops."