Foundry Kamloops designed for connection, manager says

Foundry taking shape

Foundry Kamloops is taking shape.

The integrated youth services hub will be moving into the ground floor of the Desert Gardens Seniors’ Centre at 540 Seymour St., where construction has been ongoing since August.

Lisa Johannesen, Foundry Kamloops manager, said the project is transforming the 9,000-square foot space into a place intentionally designed to offer warmth and connection for youth.

“If we can make it so young people feel this is a space they can come to and they feel welcomed and included, that’s a win. That’s a huge win,” Johannesen said.

Foundry is a provincial initiative, with dozens opening across the province in the next several years. In Kamloops, it will be run by Interior Community Services. Fundraising efforts are underway to bring in $4.5 million for the project, with about $800,000 left to go.

Foundry Kamloops is intended to offer free, low-barrier youth services for people aged 12 to 24. Its programs and services are aimed at being preventative, offering counselling and mental health services, drop-in programming, and health care.

“We want to get in front of challenges or problems before they really develop and get acute,” Johannesen said.

“And we're really excited to be building a beautiful physical space so that young people, family members, this community, knows there's a place where young people can go and feel safe and valued and seen where they're at and help them navigate their journey forward.”

The space which is becoming the Foundry is alive with construction activity. Framing is complete, crews are finishing the last of the electrical work, and drywalling is starting.

Construction has remained on track, with a goal to open in mid-summer.

Designed with youth input

Johannesen said the design of the Foundry was created with input from youth and family advisory committees who brainstormed how the space could be comfortable and functional for young people, caregivers and staff.

“Our youth and family really distilled it down in terms of those values of feeling safe and seen and valued and warm in a space — right down to angles of rooms, how do we make something feel less clinical,” she said.

The main entrance leads to a fireside lounge where youth can connect, get ready for an appointment, or meet with friends.

“We don't want them to feel hesitant coming into the space. So that's really part of the intentionality of an open entry area like we have here, where reception is nearby, but not right in your face as you come in,” Johannesen said.

The front of the building will include a kitchen area, which will be used for different food-related programs, as well as a homework, cafe and nook area where comfortable chairs will be set up in front of large windows letting in natural light.

Flexible meeting rooms will allow for uses from educational programming to yoga, clothing swaps, arts and crafts, or Dungeons and Dragons sessions, “which I have been told — in no uncertain terms — we need to have in our space,” Johannesen said.

Counselling spaces and exam rooms, which being equipped alongside Interior Health, are tucked into the back for privacy.

“People don't know what you're coming in here for — and that's really intentional too. You could be coming for that Dungeons and Dragons group, or you could be coming to see your physician who is helping you, let’s say, manage substance use,” she said.

The Foundry will also include breakout rooms, a staff board room, and lunch area, and a communal service provider work area.

Windows were installed in several places in order to let in natural light throughout the space.

"I'm just mostly proud, incredibly proud, of the work they've done, because it is super, super intentional,” Johannesen said.

“There's very, very little in that space you could point to and I wouldn't have a reason why it was designed that way. And a lot of it just has to come down to what our youth envisioned for it.”