Kamloops News

Trial begins for Kamloops man accused of sexually assaulting three former girlfriends

Jury hearing sex assault trial

Photo: KTW file FILE - Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts, where a jury trial got underway on Monday for a 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting three of his exes.

A 22-year-old Kamloops man is standing trial in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court, accused of ignoring safe words and raping three former girlfriends in a 16-month span.

The accused cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainants. He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault and one count each of assault by choking and assault.

In a brief opening Monday from Crown prosecutor Emma Payne, jurors were told the man dated each of the complainants — one for about a year, one for three months and one for a couple of weeks.

He is accused of forcing non-consensual sex on each of them. He is alleged to have choked one of them and given disciplinary "spankings" to another, resulting in the assault charges.

In her opening, Payne said the choking was done to show “that he was stronger than [the complainant] and that he had power over her.” In two cases, jurors were told, he ignored safe words and pleas to stop.

“There were occasions where [one of the complainants] would say the safe word and [he] would ignore it and continue to have sex with her,” Payne said.

“There were also occasions where he covered her mouth to prevent her from saying the safe word."

The complainants were 17 and 18 when the offences are alleged to have taken place, while the accused was 18 and 19.

One of the complainants is slated to take the witness stand on Tuesday morning.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.