Kamloops-Thompson School District forecasts $5.5M surplus; plans to re-invest, top up reserves

School District 73 is forecasting a $5.46-million surplus this year, with plans to use the windfall to replenish a rainy day fund and bolster staffing following last year’s budget cuts.

In SD73’s second quarter financial forecast at the end of December, revenues were forecasted to be $3.5 million higher than budget by the end of the fiscal year.

A report to the board attributes that to increased enrolment, salary differential funding and an estimate of an insurance payment following a fire at Westmount elementary.

The report said salaries and benefits are expected to be $2.2 million lower, as well, which was attributed to a higher than budgeted Classroom Enhancement Fund recovery.

Relief costs are forecast to be $445,000 below budget thanks to fewer absences, but would overall be higher than the provincial average.

Supplies and services expenses are expected to be $710,000 higher by the end of the year, due to costs for financial assistance, more International Student Program expenses, transaction fees and costs relating to the Westmount fire.

Risks that could cause costs to fluctuate before the end of this fiscal year include a final review by an insurance adjuster for the Westmount fire claim, increased usage of benefits by staff, fluctuating enrolments and interest income impacted by Bank of Canada rates.

Multi-million surplus forecast

SD73 was sitting at a $2.38-million surplus at the end of December. The district is forecasting a $5.46-million operating surplus by the end of the fiscal year, in June.

“A portion of that is restricted because of the source of funding, so there would be a $4.8-million surplus unrestricted which would contribute to the contingency,” director of finance Robbie Tallon told the board of education last week.

The district is looking to build its contingency fund up to three per cent of its annual operating budget. It was sitting at just over 1 per cent at the end of last year — a $2.28-million contingency.

“Increased cost makes it even more important to have that amount in there,” said SD73 secretary-treasurer Harold Cull.

“I think once you have that contingency in place and you have that financial stability, you can start making those decisions and focusing on student success, and making sure education is the forefront, and I think we've been able to do that over the last several months and that hasn't always been the case.”

Trustee Shelley Sim described the building of the contingency fund as “one of the leading good news stories out of this” and the district is “on target” after “necessary pinching points.”

More than $6 million in cuts were approved for this year’s budget, which axed dozens of jobs. SD73 ended last year with a $5.1-million surplus and $2.28 million in its contingency reserve after making a number of budget cuts throughout the year to dig itself out of a deficit.

SD73 District Parent Advisory Council chair Bonnie McBride has criticized the contingency fund plan, saying it’s not mandated outside of the board’s own policy and parents would rather see the district spend the money it has than build up reserves.

Re-invests in salaries, supplies

The board of education also approved its amended budget bylaw last week, which injected another $375,000 into salaries to support inclusive education for the rest of the fiscal year from the unrestricted surplus SD73 is forecasting.

Cull said that would roll-over into future years, meaning an increase of $1 million annually that would support 16 part-time and two full-time jobs in elementary schools.

“We wanted to get these resources into the system this year and then take a step back and look at the overall inclusive education portfolio and making sure that we are getting the biggest bang for our investments,” he said.

The amended budget also included a one-time $800,000 increase to service and supply budgets until the end of June, which would support financial assistance requests, district-level supplies and computer, custodial equipment and irrigation controller replacements.

The extra costs in the amended budget reduces the unrestricted surplus amount that's forecasted to $3.67 million, and $616,000 in unspent Indigenous Education Targeted Funds that's restricted.