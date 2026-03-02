Kamloops News

Lawsuit claims Western Canada Theatre fired artistic director without cause, refused to provide required severance

Ousted director files lawsuit

Photo: KTW file FILE - Former Western Canada Theatre artistic director James MacDonald

Western Canada Theatre’s former artistic director is suing the company, alleging he was denied more than $67,000 in termination pay when he was abruptly fired last year.

No reason was provided publicly by Western Canada Theatre after artistic director James MacDonald was dismissed a year ago.

In a wrongful dismissal suit filed last month in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, MacDonald claims to have been terminated “without just cause and without notice” on Jan. 6, 2025, ending his eight-year run as WCT artistic director.

MacDonald’s claim alleges the firing breached his employment contract, which required the theatre to pay him one month’s salary for each year of service upon dismissal.

MacDonald’s lawsuit accuses the company of acting in bad faith, alleging his ouster was driven in part by a personal grudge on the part of WCT board president Chrystie Stewart.

He claims the theatre misrepresented the reasons for his firing and refused to provide a letter of reference. He said he was provided an “opportunity to resign,” but only if he signed a non-disclosure agreement.

MacDonald claims the way his dismissal was handled is making it tough to land a new job, and he claims to have suffered anxiety, insomnia and depression as a result of the ordeal.

He is seeking general, aggravated and punitive damages, as well as special damages, interest and costs. No dollar amount is set out in his notice of claim.

WCT declined comment when contacted by Castanet. Theatre representatives will have three weeks to respond from the time they were served.

None of the allegations in MacDonald’s claim have been proven in court.