Kamloops first responders will take Polar Plunge Thursday to raise money for Special Olympics

Preparing for Polar Plunge

Photo: Castanet FILE - Three Kamloops first responders helped keep each other warm during the 2023 Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics B.C.

Kamloops first responders will take a chilly plunge in the Thompson River this week in an effort to spur donations for local Special Olympics athletes.

Kamloops Mounties will be among those taking a dip in the river on Thursday morning in Riverside Park as part of the annual Kamloops Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Organizers are expecting a good turnout for the event, which gets underway at 10 a.m. Kamloops Fire Rescue crews will be present to make sure everyone stays safe.

The event is free to attend, and those looking to take part can register with Special Olympics B.C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 9 C on Thursday with a chance of showers.

For more information or to donate, click here.