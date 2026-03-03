Kamloops News
Kamloops first responders will take Polar Plunge Thursday to raise money for Special Olympics
Preparing for Polar Plunge
Photo: Castanet
FILE - Three Kamloops first responders helped keep each other warm during the 2023 Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics B.C.
Kamloops first responders will take a chilly plunge in the Thompson River this week in an effort to spur donations for local Special Olympics athletes.
Kamloops Mounties will be among those taking a dip in the river on Thursday morning in Riverside Park as part of the annual Kamloops Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics.
Organizers are expecting a good turnout for the event, which gets underway at 10 a.m. Kamloops Fire Rescue crews will be present to make sure everyone stays safe.
The event is free to attend, and those looking to take part can register with Special Olympics B.C.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 9 C on Thursday with a chance of showers.
For more information or to donate, click here.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Spreading endo awarenessSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Regional pride at BC GamesVernon - 7:00 pm
- Food drive a huge successPeachland - 7:00 pm
- Juno winners heading hereSouth Okanagan - 7:00 pm
- Claims he's owed $1.5MEntertainment - 6:33 pm
Real Estate
2202
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net