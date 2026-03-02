Kamloops News

Curler's Corner: Coach Ray Olsen helped grow junior curling program in Kamloops

'Tireless' curling coach

Photo: Randy Nelson Ray Olsen receiving his induction into the Kamloops Hall of Fame.

Curler's Corner is a column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson where he highlights moments of Tournament Capital curling history and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

The Kamloops Curling Club’s junior curling program grew into the largest in the world under the leadership of Ray Olsen and family, with well over 300 curlers showing up each Saturday to play in one of five time slots with every sheet full the entire day.

Ray was born in Terrace Bay, Ont. He remembers his dad perching him on top of a rock and pushing him around on the ice when he was four years old. Ray wanted to watch curling, but it wasn’t on T.V. like today and kids weren’t allowed in the club. His mom snuck him into the men’s bonspiel one day for a quick visit and Ray was hooked.

The local elementary school had a junior curling program, and Ray became the president while in Grade 8. He was also the drawmaster for the school curling. Ray took a year off school in grade 11 and would finish high school in Thunder Bay. He attended college and took a surveying course. He took his high school team to Terrace Bay for the local bonspiel and won it with his young team. He continued to curl where he could, and was on a team that made it to the men’s provincials.

Ray's job at McIntyre gold mine made it impossible to continue his passion of curling three nights a week. In 1974, he moved to B.C., initially with a friend in Kelowna before landing a job at the Kamloops pulp mill. His future wife Sharron, also from Ontario, would follow Ray out to B.C. and settled in Kamloops.

Shift work made it hard to curl regularly, but his volunteerism helped both the McArthur Island club and the Kamloops Curling Club.

Ray was KCC president for one season, 1982 to 1983. He was responsible for securing Kamloops to host the 1986 Canadian Mixed Championships.

Ray recognized the need for someone to take over the junior curling club and talked Sharron into helping out. They ran the junior program from 1990 to 1998, and saw the participation more than double. Hosting the Brier in 1996 and the Worlds in 1998 were a factor, but their unending guidance and patience kept the fun in Saturday curling.

Today, you can see many of those former junior curlers playing today in all the leagues in the club.

Ray also organized the jam can year end bonspiel where hundreds of kids would come out for a weekend of curling, wearing costumes and all-out fun.

Ray's coaching began in 1988. He meticulously recorded every shot of every competitive game his teams curled. He still has a bookcase full of game stats from every game of every team he coached.

Photo: Randy Nelson Some of Ray Olsen's binders and statistics from teams he's coached over the years.

Ray's coaching accomplishments are many, and his teams were often successful winning provincial championships. Ray coached both of his kids, Grant and Lori, to many of their curling successes. He also coached Sharron when she played on a competitive senior ladies team. I don’t think I’m wrong in saying it would take a special person to coach your spouse.

Ray received the Youth Volunteer award from Curl B.C. in 2016, and the 2019 Coach of Year. He was also inducted into the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. The Kamloops Curling Club recognized Ray's work with the John Matheson Memorial Award of Merit in 1989.

The KCC is thriving today, in part, due to Ray and Sharron’s tireless work with the junior program.

When asked 'what’s the funniest thing you’ve seen on the ice?', Ray smiled and talked about a jam can incident. One team had very young curlers who could hardly get the rocks down the sheet. Their opponents were older, and the young lads were getting whooped.

A mother behind the glass was pacing and muttering before she went out onto the ice, put a rock in front of the hack and grabbed her son by the back collar of his jacket and his belt. She told her son to hang onto the rock. She shoved the wide-eyed kid down the sheet perched atop the curling stone. Ray had to approach the poor mother and tell her that she wasn’t allowed to do that.

Kamloops thanks you again, Ray, for the thousands of hours of time and personal expense that you put into the game of curling for the betterment of the community. I think Ray’s legacy will live on, as I’ve seen his 4-year-old grandson, Brody, at the curling club on the ice riding and pushing rocks. He can already throw the rock halfway down the sheet, so he won’t need a push from his mom. Brody also has a younger brother Riley, who is one year old and already spent time sitting on a curling rock.