Kamloops News

Plethora of movie screenings, community events planned as 30th Kamloops Film Festival starts this week

Film festival starts this week

The Kamloops Film Festival turns 30 this year, and organizers say this edition will be one of the biggest yet, with about two dozen films and a full schedule of community events.

In preparation for this year’s festival, Sam Theriault, the programming manager with the Kamloops Film Society, said he spent some time leafing through old programs from the first several festivals for inspiration.

“I think the first film festival was like eight films or something like that,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“I think this year is our biggest offering of Canadian cinema, independent films and international films. So it's not radically different, but I think it's just recommitting to the original mission statement of the festival and just highlighting movies that otherwise wouldn't come to Kamloops.”

Among several recent releases that will be screened are movies from South Korea, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and Nigeria, among others.

Theriault said this year’s picks were whittled down from a list of 200 movies and the “variety is as high as ever” and genres are “all over the place.”

Regardless of your taste in film, the film society recommends taking a chance on something new.

“It’s a really welcoming, accessible event,” said KFS executive director Colette Abbott.

“You don’t have to be a hardcore movie connoisseur, it’s really just coming and trying something new, maybe seeing a film that you wouldn’t normally come to because there’s such an amazing variety of films.”

Theriault agreed and encouraged prospective attendees to “dive into something you don’t know anything about.”

A number of festivities are scheduled to take place around screenings, including Learn About Film industry events, post-film discussions, a movie trivia night and live music — including performances by Jeremy Kneeshaw and Janky Eyed Jury.

“We have a lot more live music performances that are kind of complementing the film lineup this year,” said KFS executive director Colette Abbott.

Last year’s festival saw a 23.5 per cent increase in attendance and Abbott said the hope is that growth will continue this year.

KFS has also partnered with the Kamloops Wine Trail to showcase local wineries during the opening reception, a panel discussion with the filmmakers behind The Painted Life of E.J. Hughes will be held following a screening of the documentary Friday night, costume characters will take over the Paramount theatre during a family-friendly screening of The Wizard of Oz, among other events.

The 30th annual Kamloops Film Festival gets underway Thursday, March 5 and will run until Saturday, March 14.

A full schedule of film screenings and events are available online.